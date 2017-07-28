Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 07.28.17

Last night at PianoFight in San Francisco, Useless Weirdo and Twinkie threw their hats in the ring for some competitive stand up comedy, with the two of them doing their own set at the same time. Useless Weirdo was given prop comedy as the form to perform, where he went on stage and sexually assaulted some innocent inanimate objects. Twinkie was given impression comedy, where he thought just saying “Quack” would be good enough for a Ben Afflack impression. It’s a rough listen, but you can see it in full at the Kevin Klein Live Facebook page.

Plus, with Kevin taking a trip to Las Vegas after the show for a bachelor party, it got him wondering which people at a casino are the absolute worst to deal with. As an avid gambler, Kevin had plenty of thoughts on the matter, as one bad person can really kill his gambling buzz. But the worst part was that it turns out that Ally may end up being a person that belongs on this list. If you have thoughts on who else belongs on the list, feel free to tweet at the show your opinion on the matter.

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails calls in to talk new music, his thoughts on social media, and how cool he really is

Bridge Battle returns for a battle between the classic Golden Gate Bridge and Bay Bridge

Some ways on how to destress at work that, unfortunately for Kevin, don’t involve self pleasuring

