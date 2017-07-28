Trent Reznor Tells Kevin Klein Live “I Don’t Enjoy the Fame”

In a world where people vie for follows, likes, and retweets, one celebrity still appreciates his privacy. That man is Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, and he dropped his guard just a little this morning when he called in to Kevin Klein Live.

Reznor referred to what he calls “the demystification of over-saturation” when it comes to artists on social media. Simply put, he misses the days when fans had to search, work, and really commit themselves to learn about their favorite bands. Despite his criticisms of social media, Trent still believes we’re at a “net positive” when it comes to technology.

As for his own celebrity status, Reznor admitted it’s not something he basks in. “I don’t enjoy the fame,” he stated. “There was a time in my 20s where it felt good to be recognized. It fed some part of my ego that had been abused and needed to feel validated in some way. And for a minute that was a cool new superpower. And then you realize, wow this kind of sucks.”

Listen below to hear the whole conversation, as Trent Reznor also reveals:

– How a Talking Heads album changed his life

– Why criticism is the enemy of creativity

– And how he can’t tell the difference between rock and pop