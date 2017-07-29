Subsonic Playlist: 07.29.2017

10 PM

Wilkinson – “We Will Be”

Jauz & CrankDat – “I Hold Still”

Vicetone – “I Hear You”

Seven Lions – “Silent Skies”

Martin Garrix & Brooks – “Byte”

marshmello – “Alone” (MRVLZ Remix)

Foster The People – “Pumped Up Kicks” (Polaris At Noon Remix)

Robotaki & Manila Killa – “I Want You”

HIGHSOCIETY – “New Drug” (Feat. Anna M’Queen)

Zeds Dead & Illenium – “Where The Wild Things Are”

Two Friends – “Emily” (Zack Martino & BEAUZ Remix)

M83 – “Midnight City” (Luca Lush Remix)

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still” (Lido Remix)

Subtract – “Call Me”

Bastille – “Glory” (Young Bombs Remix)

Big Wild – “I Just Wanna”

11 PM

Passion Pit – “Sleepyhead” (Two Friends Remix)

Petit Biscuit – “Sunset Lover” (Slow Hours Remix)

Illenium – “Fractures”

Rag’N’Bone Man – “Human” (Rudimental Remix)

Louis The Child – “Love Is Alive” (Feat. Elohim)

Reach – “Throw Handz”

Marian Hill – “Down” (Blender Remix)

Isaac Lee – “U Make Me”

Galantis – “Hunter” (MyKill & Party Ben Remix)

Emmit Fenn – “Modern Flame” (Francis Derelle Remix)

Odesza – “Meridian”

Blink-182 – “All The Small Things” (Justin Caruso Remix)

Anna Lunoe – “Bullseye”

Imagine Dragons – “Believer” (Kaskade Remix)

Vanic – “Samurai” (BKAYE Remix)

Florian Picasso – “Hannabi”

Porter Robinson & Madeon – “Shelter” (Hi I’m Ghost Remix)

12 AM

Trademark – “Reasons Why” (Zedd & Bassjackers Mashup)

Rameses B – “Nova”

Opia – “YDU” (BKAYE Remix)

Bishop Briggs – “Wild Horses” (Attom Remix)

Pluto – “Surface” (Zephure Remix)

twenty one pilots – “Heathens” (Dunisco Remix)

Mystery Skulls – “Losing My Mind”

Slushii – “So Long”

The Spacies – “Slow Mo” (Felix Palmqvist Remix)

Missio – “Middle Fingers” (Glades Remix)

Shallows – “Matter” (Blu J Remix)

Angels & Airwaves – “The Adventure” (Illenium Remix)

Seven Lions – “Rescue Me” (Feat. Unlike Pluto & VERITE)

Phantoms – “Been Here Before”

Jauz & San Holo – “OK!”

LANY – “WHERE THE HELL ARE MY FRIENDS?” (Trademark Remix)

Whethan – “Can’t Hide” (Feat. Ashe)

Linkin Park – “In The End” (Sonik & Gon Haziri Remix)

Alan Walker – “Sing Me To Sleep” (marshmello Remix)