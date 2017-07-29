Subsonic Playlist: 07.29.2017

10 PM
Wilkinson – “We Will Be”
Jauz & CrankDat – “I Hold Still”
Vicetone – “I Hear You”
Seven Lions – “Silent Skies”
Martin Garrix & Brooks – “Byte”
marshmello – “Alone” (MRVLZ Remix)
Foster The People – “Pumped Up Kicks” (Polaris At Noon Remix)
Robotaki & Manila Killa – “I Want You”
HIGHSOCIETY – “New Drug” (Feat. Anna M’Queen)
Zeds Dead & Illenium – “Where The Wild Things Are”
Two Friends – “Emily” (Zack Martino & BEAUZ Remix)
M83 – “Midnight City” (Luca Lush Remix)
Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still” (Lido Remix)
Subtract – “Call Me”
Bastille – “Glory” (Young Bombs Remix)
Big Wild – “I Just Wanna”
11 PM
Passion Pit – “Sleepyhead” (Two Friends Remix)
Petit Biscuit – “Sunset Lover” (Slow Hours Remix)
Illenium – “Fractures”
Rag’N’Bone Man – “Human” (Rudimental Remix)
Louis The Child – “Love Is Alive” (Feat. Elohim)
Reach – “Throw Handz”
Marian Hill – “Down” (Blender Remix)
Isaac Lee – “U Make Me”
Galantis – “Hunter” (MyKill & Party Ben Remix)
Emmit Fenn – “Modern Flame” (Francis Derelle Remix)
Odesza – “Meridian”
Blink-182 – “All The Small Things” (Justin Caruso Remix)
Anna Lunoe – “Bullseye”
Imagine Dragons – “Believer” (Kaskade Remix)
Vanic – “Samurai” (BKAYE Remix)
Florian Picasso – “Hannabi”
Porter Robinson & Madeon – “Shelter” (Hi I’m Ghost Remix)
12 AM
Trademark – “Reasons Why” (Zedd & Bassjackers Mashup)
Rameses B – “Nova”
Opia – “YDU” (BKAYE Remix)
Bishop Briggs – “Wild Horses” (Attom Remix)
Pluto – “Surface” (Zephure Remix)
twenty one pilots – “Heathens” (Dunisco Remix)
Mystery Skulls – “Losing My Mind”
Slushii – “So Long”
The Spacies – “Slow Mo” (Felix Palmqvist Remix)
Missio – “Middle Fingers” (Glades Remix)
Shallows – “Matter” (Blu J Remix)
Angels & Airwaves – “The Adventure” (Illenium Remix)
Seven Lions – “Rescue Me” (Feat. Unlike Pluto & VERITE)
Phantoms – “Been Here Before”
Jauz & San Holo – “OK!”
LANY – “WHERE THE HELL ARE MY FRIENDS?” (Trademark Remix)
Whethan – “Can’t Hide” (Feat. Ashe)
Linkin Park – “In The End” (Sonik & Gon Haziri Remix)
Alan Walker – “Sing Me To Sleep” (marshmello Remix)