McDonald’s Sends Szechuan Sauce To ‘Rick And Morty’ Creator

Back in April, ‘Rick And Morty’ brought attention to something incredibly random, McDonald’s szechuan sauce from the summer of 1998.

Last weekend at Comic Con, the show’s co-creator Justin Roiland joked that McDonald’s was sending him the sauce. They came through.

In the letter to Roiland they mentioned some other lucky fans will get to try the sauce. Today (July 30) McDonald’s tweeted a picture of 3 bottles of the sauce + the time of ‘Rick And Morty’s’ season 3 premiere.

The szechuan sauce is going to be back in some sense. Soon enough we’ll learn how to get our hands on it.

