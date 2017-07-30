Winchester Mystery House Announces 2017 Halloween Candlelight Tours

For the second consecutive year San Jose’s Winchester Mystery House will be offering special Halloween candlelight tours for 20 nights only this fall.

It’s just you and your flickering candlelight making your way through the 160-room mansion. There will be a Halloween twist on the tour and you never who might pop out, or what may materialize out of nowhere.

Stay tuned at 3:00pm as we begin to unveil more about our second year of Halloween Candlelight Tours, and for those attendees at @midsummerscream, you never know what may appear as a giveaway… A post shared by Winchester Mystery House (@winchestermysteryhouse) on Jul 30, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Early value dates are September 29-30 & October 6-8. (tix $12-$41)

The full price dates are October 13-15, 18-22, & 25-31. (tix are $20-$49).

Yes, you can wear costumes on the tour, but be aware of the costume guidelines.

The 65-minute tours went on sale this week and will sell out so pick and date and get your tickets now at Winchestermysteryhouse.com.

Meanwhile, the ‘Winchester’ movie starring Helen Mirren hits theaters on February 23, 2018.