Winchester Mystery House Announces 2017 Halloween Candlelight Tours

July 30, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Candlelight Tour, Winchester Mystery House
Winchester Mystery House (credit: Randy Yagi)

For the second consecutive year San Jose’s Winchester Mystery House will be offering special Halloween candlelight tours for 20 nights only this fall.

It’s just you and your flickering candlelight making your way through the 160-room mansion. There will be a Halloween twist on the tour and you never who might pop out, or what may materialize out of nowhere.

Early value dates are September 29-30 & October 6-8. (tix $12-$41)

The full price dates are October 13-15, 18-22, & 25-31. (tix are $20-$49).

Yes, you can wear costumes on the tour, but be aware of the costume guidelines.

The 65-minute tours went on sale this week and will sell out so pick and date and get your tickets now at Winchestermysteryhouse.com.

Meanwhile, the ‘Winchester’ movie starring Helen Mirren hits theaters on February 23, 2018.

 

