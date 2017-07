Less than two weeks out from the festival, Outside Lands has announced that Cage The Elephant will be replacing Queens of the Stone Age on day 2.

ranger dave invited @cagetheelephant to mess around at #ol10. they’ll be filling in for queens of the stone age on 8/12. pic.twitter.com/Kz0j0eD5zW — ranger dave (@sfoutsidelands) July 31, 2017

Due to an injury in Queens of the Stone Age they have to postpone their Bay Area appearance.

Queens apologize for any inconvenience & we look forward to returning to the Bay Area at a later date. https://t.co/mPYv68KRod — QOTSA (@qotsa) July 31, 2017

Tickets are still available for the festival in Golden Gate Park from August 11-13.