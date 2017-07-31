First Look At Domino From ‘Deadpool 2’

Ryan Reynolds tweeted out the first look at Zazie Beetz as Domino from Deadpool 2.

Beetz, best known for her role in the series Atlanta, will portray the character that, according to Marvel.com, “is a mutant with the ability to subliminally and psionically initiate random telekinetic acts that affect probability in her favor by making improbable.” Basically, Domino has really good luck. Domino is also one of the founding members of X-Force along with Cable (played by Josh Brolin).

Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino #DeadPool2 pic.twitter.com/llCc8JfKT6 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 31, 2017

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on June 1, 2018.

