Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Green Day Pop-Up Shop Coming To Oakland This Week

July 31, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: Green Day, Oakland
(Photo: Frank Maddocks)

Ahead of their huge hometown show this Saturday night at the Oakland Coliseum, Green Day have announced a pop-up shop at Oakland’s 1-2-3-4 Go! Records (420 40th St. #5) on Thursday and Friday of this week.

They are promising exclusive Green Day merch and you never know who might show up (the band has those two days off before their Oakland show on August 5).

The hours of operation are:

  • August 3 – 12:30 PM – 7:30 PM
  • August 4 – 12 PM – 8 PM

For more follow Green Day on twitter.

We’ll be hooking you up with tickets for their Oakland show all week at 7AM, 9AM, 11PM, 1PM, 3PM, & 5PM + you’ll get a key that could start a 2017 Honda Civic LX.

hondagreenday 770x4331 Green Day Pop Up Shop Coming To Oakland This Week

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live