Green Day Pop-Up Shop Coming To Oakland This Week

Ahead of their huge hometown show this Saturday night at the Oakland Coliseum, Green Day have announced a pop-up shop at Oakland’s 1-2-3-4 Go! Records (420 40th St. #5) on Thursday and Friday of this week.

They are promising exclusive Green Day merch and you never know who might show up (the band has those two days off before their Oakland show on August 5).

The hours of operation are:

August 3 – 12:30 PM – 7:30 PM

August 4 – 12 PM – 8 PM

For more follow Green Day on twitter.

