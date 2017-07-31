Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

John Cena Set To Star In ‘Transformers’ Spinoff ‘Bumblebee’

July 31, 2017 12:21 PM
Filed Under: Bumblebee, Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Transformers
John Cena
(Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

The WWE superstar John Cena has signed on to star in next year’s Transformers spinoff.

He joins Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit, The Edge of Seventeen) for the first of what Paramount Pictures hopes will be many films in a Transformers Cinematic Universe. No plot details on the film have been shared except that it will be set in the time before the current set of Tranformers films.

Cena, best known for his professional wrestling, has previously starred in Daddy’s Home, Sisters, and Trainwreck.

Bumblebee is slated to open in theaters Dec. 21, 2018.

 

feet John Cena Set To Star In Transformers Spinoff BumblebeeBradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live