Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 07.31.17

There is a senior citizen that’s being accused of dealing drugs that’s gaining quite a bit of interest in the news. However, there’s an issue with the story, as no news agency has been able to come up with a catchy enough name Therefore Kevin Klein Live took it upon themselves to get them and their listeners on board with trying to come up with the perfect nickname for the man in another exciting edition of Name It! Names may have ranged in quality, but the care was there and you can check out some of their favorites over at the Kevin Klein Live Facebook page.

Plus, there’s a growing trend with millennials where instead of killing an industry, they’re actually benefitting one for a change. Millennials are hanging out more and more at libraries, which mystifies Kevin and Ally. Confusing even more was Useless Weirdo admitting he’s one of these strange people actually choosing to go to a library regularly to use their intended services. He admitted that he occasionally checks out “graphic novels”, but the show knows that it’s code for porn. What else could it be?

A game comparing quotes on national tragedies with the professional reviews of The Emoji Movie

Ally produces some Even Hotter Weather Reports and Useless Weirdo tries (and fails) to do the same with traffic

How Kevin despises the numerous gimmick DJs you may find performing at a resort in Las Vegas

