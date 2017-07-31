Nirvana’s Krist Novoselić Announces New Band Giants in the Trees, Debuts First Song

Krist Novoselić, best known as the bass player in Nirvana, has announced his new band Giants in the Trees.

The new group features Jillian Raye on vocals, Ray Prestegard on guitar, Erik Friend on drums and Novoselić on bass.

Krist also shared the group’s first single “Sasquatch,” which you can watch below.

In the years since Nirvana, Novoselić has played in Sweet 75, Eyes Adrift, Flipper and has contributed bass and accordion to several Foo Fighters songs.