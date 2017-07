A&E’s “Live PD” captured this moment when a man in Lake County, Illinois was arrested after a trespassing call.

It's always best to start singing Pearl Jam when you're getting arrested live on TV 😂😂😂 #LivePD pic.twitter.com/mjRE0NNyhW — YeSUV (@IslesWhiteSUV) July 29, 2017

The man busted out his own version of Pearl Jam’s “Even Flow,” referred to the band as his religion, and praised frontman Eddie Vedder as a “bad mother F—–”

Actually, based on what the man is saying he might think Eddie Vedder’s name is “Pearl Jam”…

If you ever find yourself at a Pearl Jam show in Illinois, keep an eye out for this guy.