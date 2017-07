As we await the next album from Arctic Monkeys, their frontman Alex Turner has kept busy with karaoke. Earlier this year he performed Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” with Lana Del Rey and now video has surfaced of Turner doing his best Rob Thomas impression on Santana’s hit, “Smooth”.

Alex Turner de #ArcticMonkeys vuelve a hacer de las suyas en un karaoke. Ahora interpreta 'Smooth' de Santana y Rob Thomas pic.twitter.com/eijZUrpBKC — Binaural (@binauralblog) July 30, 2017

Were mostly wondering now how to get Alex Turner to come to our house parties…

We’ll update you whenever Arctic Monkeys hit us with news on new music.