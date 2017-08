The annual two-night Halloween costume rave Ghost Ship has rebranded as LoveBoat Halloween and will happen October 27-28 at Pier 70 in San Francisco.

Tons of original art, carnival rides, food trucks, and multiple stages of music will take over the pier for two nights and tickets are on sale now (starting at $120 before further price increases).

More than 10,000 people attended last year’s event.

For more, head to LoveBoatHalloween.com.