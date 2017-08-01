JAY-Z Says Coldplay’s Chris Martin is a ‘Modern Day Shakespeare’

JAY-Z has been called a genius enough times to know what character traits the designation represents, and he sees those qualities in Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who he praises for both his music and his lyrics.

“In years to come, Britain will look back at him as a modern-day Shakespeare,” JAY told Metro.

The acclaimed rapper, whose latest album 4:44 dropped last month and shot straight to the top of the charts, said Martin, too, possesses all the qualities of a “genius.”

“I have been in the industry long enough to know when I’m in the presence of a genius and Chris Martin is just that,” he said.

JAY added that as good as he is on albums, Martin is at his best onstage. “He is an incredible recording artist, an incredible songwriter, but where he really comes alive is performing live,” he said. “If you get the chance to see Coldplay live, do it — you ain’t gonna regret it.”

The star rapper has been around Martin enough times to stand behind his words. The two worked together on “Beach Chair” from JAY-Z’s 2006 album Kingdom Come and the co-headlined a New Year’s Eve show in New York in 2012. At that performance, Jay-Z took the stage to rap during the song “Lost+.”