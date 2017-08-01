Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.01.17

The White House seems to be going through some strange habits when it comes to employees, especially after Anthony Scaramucci was fired after only being hired 11 days ago. This got Kevin and Ally curious if people of the Bay Area have been fired even faster than ol’ Scaramucci? Callers immediately gave their stories of losing jobs in record time, from working in Amish cabinet factories to your average fast food joint. But when the stories started dipping into negative time, that’s when things got truly interesting.

Plus, “stranger danger” is a common saying across the world, but Kevin Klein Live wanted to change the perception with a new game named after the slogan, Stranger Danger! In this, one caller was given the task of trying to guess which of the other three callers was telling the truth and the other two were lying about. The truth in question was which of the three was a colorblind graduate of Stanford. This game may need a couple tweaks, but what’s not to love about someone trying to figure out if a colorblind person knows what are the colors of a rainbow?

Also on today’s podcast:

Useless Weirdo goes back to the movie theaters to bribe Dunkirk viewers to see The Emoji Movie

Anonymous calls in to reveal what they learned hacking HBO to get Game of Thrones scripts for Season 7

Loving musical tributes to the man who just left the White House Anthony Scaramucci

And more!

