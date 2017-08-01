Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Krispy Kreme Brings Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Donuts To America On Friday

August 1, 2017 6:26 PM
Filed Under: Krispy Kreme, Reese's
MIAMI - MAY 17: Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts are seen May 17, 2004 in Miami, Florida. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. last week said that the low-carb diet trend has hurt sales and they now face shareholder lawsuits alleging it misled investors about the direction its business was headed. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A Reese’s peanut butter cup donut at Krispy Kreme. It’s real. It’s something Australia & The UK have had for a little while, but starting this Friday (8/4) locations in the U.S. will start carrying it as well.

The donut is filled with Reese’s peanut butter kreme filling, iced with chocolate, topped with chocolate & peanut butter drizzle as well as Reese’s mini peanut butter chips & peanuts.

I want this so badly😫 #krispykreme #krispykremedoughnut #reesesdonut

A post shared by Destiny~ (@rereiya142) on

They’ll be available for$1.69 each at most U.S. locations for a limited time starting Friday.

For more, visit Thrillist.

