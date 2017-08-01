Krispy Kreme Brings Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Donuts To America On Friday

A Reese’s peanut butter cup donut at Krispy Kreme. It’s real. It’s something Australia & The UK have had for a little while, but starting this Friday (8/4) locations in the U.S. will start carrying it as well.
The donut is filled with Reese’s peanut butter kreme filling, iced with chocolate, topped with chocolate & peanut butter drizzle as well as Reese’s mini peanut butter chips & peanuts.
They’ll be available for$1.69 each at most U.S. locations for a limited time starting Friday.
