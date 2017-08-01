Museum Of Ice Cream To Pop-Up In San Francisco This Year

The very popular, often sold-out Museum of Ice Cream has been a hit in both New York & Los Angeles over the past year and now its sprinkle pool, banana room, and more appear headed for the Bay Area.
On the Museum of Ice Cream official site it lists San Francisco now in addition to LA under the ‘visit’ section. When you click San Francisco it says simply “Coming 2017”.
The incredibly Instagrammable museum has also listed several positions they’re looking to have filled, so go ahead and apply if you want to be apart of the staff.
The pop-up is scheduled to run in Los Angeles through October 16, so it likely won’t make it to SF until later in the fall, but all signs point to it being on the way.
We’ll let you know exactly when & where it will be once that information is released. For more on the Museum of Ice Cream and the 25-year old behind its creation, head to Forbes.