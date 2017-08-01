‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Sequel In The Works, In Comic Form

Tim Burton’s 1993 classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is getting a long-awaited sequel of sorts. It won’t be a movie, but rather a comic book series coming in 2018 courtesy of manga publisher Tokyopop.

Tim Burton has refused to create another film despite Disney wanting to, but Tokyopop has secured the rights to expand on “The Nightmare Before Christmas” story.

The comic will be called “Nightmare Before Christmas: Zero’s Journey” and will focus on Jack Skellington’s dog Zero as he gets lost in Christmas Town.

