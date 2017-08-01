Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Sequel In The Works, In Comic Form

August 1, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: Manga, Nightmare Before Christmas

Tim Burton’s 1993 classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is getting a long-awaited sequel of sorts. It won’t be a movie, but rather a comic book series coming in 2018 courtesy of manga publisher Tokyopop.

Tim Burton has refused to create another film despite Disney wanting to, but Tokyopop has secured the rights to expand on “The Nightmare Before Christmas” story.

The comic will be called “Nightmare Before Christmas: Zero’s Journey” and will focus on Jack Skellington’s dog Zero as he gets lost in Christmas Town.

For more, head to The Hollywood Reporter.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live