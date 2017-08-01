Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Outside Lands 2017 Set Times

August 1, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Outside Lands, set times
(Photo by Marc Fong)

It’s time now to map out your Outside Lands 2017 schedule.

To get the full 3-day schedule head to SFoutsidelands.com.

Notable times:

  • Friday:
    • Gorillaz – 8:05 PM – 9:55 PM (Lands End
    • Alt-J – 8:40 PM – 9:55 PM (Twin Peaks)
    • Fleet Foxes – 7:10 PM – 8:20 PM (Sutro)
    • A Tribe Called Quest – 6:15 PM – 7:15 PM (Lands End)
    • Future Islands – 6:50 PM – 7:50 PM (Twin Peaks)
    • Rag’N’Bone Man – 3PM – 3:50 PM (Sutro)
  • Saturday:
    • Metallica – 7:55 PM – 9:55 PM (Lands End)
    • Empire of the Sun – 8:55 PM – 9:55 PM (Twin Peaks)
    • Cage The Elephant – 6:00 PM – 7:10 PM (Lands End)
    • Vance Joy – 5:10 PM – 6:10 PM (Sutro)
    • Jeff Golblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra – 2:15-3 & 3:30-4:15 (Barbary)
  • Sunday:
    • The Who – 7:35 PM – 9:35 PM (Lands End)
    • Lorde – 5:40 PM – 6:50 PM (Lands End)
    • Rebelution – 6:50 PM – 8 PM (Sutro)
    • Above & Beyond – 8:25 PM – 9:35 PM (Twin Peaks)
    • Young The Giant – 4:10 PM – 5:10 PM (Lands End)
    • Bleachers – 2:50 PM – 3:40 PM (Lands End)
    • K.Flay – 1:30 PM – 2:20 PM (Lands End)
    • Sofi Tukker – 3:30 PM – 4:20 PM (Twin Peaks)
    • Maggie Rogers – 2:30 PM – 3:20 PM (Sutro)

Tickets are still available here as well.

 

