Wagyumafia And Their $180 Sandwich Are Coming To San Francisco

Wagyumafia is a Tokyo-based sandwich restaurant known for their very, very high quality cuts of meat. So quality that their signature wagyu beef sandwich served between slices of white bread is $180.

A famous cutlet sandwich 🍞🐂 #littlebungintokyo #wagyumafia A post shared by K. Joemrith, Ph.D. (@aeongjoemrith) on Apr 18, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

The restaurant will be located in the One Henry Adams luxury residential building. Several blocks from AT&T Park near 8th & Townsend St.

Wagyu Siew Mai , Kobe Fillet🐃 Cutlet Sando , Ozaki Beef Sirloin Shabu Shabu topped with Parmigiano 🧀 and raw egg 🥚& Aburi Beef Rib Cap Sushi 🍣 topped with black peppercorns and seasoned rice #wagyumafia A post shared by Sam Chua (@samcchua) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

Wagyumafia will have other, more affordable options, but no doubt you’ll find tech bros at this spot dropping cash on the high-end sandwiches.

The spot is due to open up in 2018.

For more, head to Eater SF.