Wagyumafia And Their $180 Sandwich Are Coming To San Francisco

August 1, 2017 11:14 PM
Wagyumafia is a Tokyo-based sandwich restaurant known for their very, very high quality cuts of meat. So quality that their signature wagyu beef sandwich served between slices of white bread is $180.

The restaurant will be located in the One Henry Adams luxury residential building. Several blocks from AT&T Park near 8th & Townsend St.

Wagyumafia will have other, more affordable options, but no doubt you’ll find tech bros at this spot dropping cash on the high-end sandwiches.

The spot is due to open up in 2018.

For more, head to Eater SF.

