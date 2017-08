During Coldplay’s show tonight at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Chris Martin took a moment to dedicate a cover of Linkin Park’s “Crawling” to the late Chester Bennington.

Thank you @coldplay 🙏🏽 It sounded beautiful. A post shared by Mike Shinoda (@m_shinoda) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

Cover song .. singing crawling of linkin park.. amazing #coldplay#metstadium#crawling#linkinpark A post shared by ___Nesse___ (@_nesse_) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

#crawling by #chrismartin 😢😢#ripchester #lincolnpark A post shared by susanna27 (@susanna27) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Chris Martin from @Coldplay just sang a special tribute of "Crawling" in honor of @LinkinPark's @ChesterBe at @MLStadium. 💙 — Brandon (@Launerts) August 2, 2017

LIVE: Chris Martin covers Linkin Park's 'Crawling' on the C-stage #ColdplayNYC pic.twitter.com/22S8lxOdRD — Atlas Project (@ColdplayAtlas) August 2, 2017

Coldplay with Crawling tonight in New York! — Linkin Park Live (@LPLive) August 2, 2017

