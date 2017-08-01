Watch Linkin Park’s TV Special From The Fillmore In 2001

Back in 2001 Linkin Park was riding high on the massive success of their debut album, “Hybrid Theory,” and before they started hitting arenas & stadiums for the remainder of their career, the band played The Fillmore in San Francisco. That’s where they shot a documentary, which captured a behind the scenes look at the band and much of their show on January 30, 2001. Watch part of it here:

Here’s what they played that night:

With You Runaway Papercut By Myself Points of Authority (with Styles of Beyond) High Voltage Crawling Pushing Me Away And One In the End A Place for My Head Forgotten One Step Closer

Linkin Park would play LIVE105’s Not So Silent Night at the end of that year.