2017-2018 Oakland Beer Passport Available Now

Friend of Kevin Klein Live, Broke-Ass Stuart, has announced the Oakland Beer Passport, which will be good for one calendar year starting August 8, 2017. The passport allows for you to have 22 beers at 22 different Oakland bars for just $30.
You’ll be able to use the coupons from the passport book at bars anywhere from downtown Oakland, to Jack London Square, to East Oakland, and more.
Here’s the full list of eligible bars:
DOWNTOWN
Bissap Baobab
Five10 Pizza
Radio Bar
The Golden Bull
LAKE MERRITT
Ruby Room
JACK LONDON SQUARE
Merchant’s Saloon
Federation Brewing
Brix 581
TEMESCAL
The Avenue
EAST OAKLAND
Ale Industries
Brozeit Lokal
The Half Orange
LAKESHORE
Heart & Dagger Saloon
NORTH OAKLAND
Eli’s Mile High Club
Wolfhound Bar
UPTOWN
Blind Tiger
Commonwealth
Diving Dog Brewhouse
Legionnaire Saloon
Lost & Found
Starline Social Club
The Rock Steady
To get your hands on one of these limited passport head to Brokeassstuart.com. If you do the math it comes out to $1.36 a beer, so jump on it quick & explore Oakland’s bar scene.