2017-2018 Oakland Beer Passport Available Now

Friend of Kevin Klein Live, Broke-Ass Stuart, has announced the Oakland Beer Passport, which will be good for one calendar year starting August 8, 2017. The passport allows for you to have 22 beers at 22 different Oakland bars for just $30.

You’ll be able to use the coupons from the passport book at bars anywhere from downtown Oakland, to Jack London Square, to East Oakland, and more.

Here’s the full list of eligible bars:

DOWNTOWN

Bissap Baobab

Five10 Pizza

Radio Bar

The Golden Bull

LAKE MERRITT

Ruby Room

JACK LONDON SQUARE

Merchant’s Saloon

Federation Brewing

Brix 581

TEMESCAL

The Avenue

EAST OAKLAND

Ale Industries

Brozeit Lokal

The Half Orange

LAKESHORE

Heart & Dagger Saloon

NORTH OAKLAND

Eli’s Mile High Club

Wolfhound Bar

UPTOWN

Blind Tiger

Commonwealth

Diving Dog Brewhouse

Legionnaire Saloon

Lost & Found

Starline Social Club

The Rock Steady

To get your hands on one of these limited passport head to Brokeassstuart.com. If you do the math it comes out to $1.36 a beer, so jump on it quick & explore Oakland’s bar scene.