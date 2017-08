This afternoon, a report came in to the California Highway Patrol that a kangaroo was loose on I-580 in Oakland. It was not a marsupial, but rather a very large raccoon…

Reports of a kangaroo on I-580 were false. Said marsupial was actually an enormous raccoon. Raccoon was removed by CHP Motor Officer Coffman — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) August 2, 2017

Though the report was false, this appears to have been a very large raccoon.

The CHP also removed a fawn from the other side I-580 this afternoon as well.

UPDATE: Found another reported kangaroo on other side of I-580. This one was a fawn. @CaltransD4 cleared Bambi from the roadway. Real heroes pic.twitter.com/mafqh3kzzP — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) August 2, 2017

Thanks, CHP, for getting these animals off of the road.