Color Factory Pop-Up Museum Now Open In San Francisco

August 1 marked the opening of a new pop-up museum at 575 Sutter St. in San Francisco. Color Factory will operate every day in August (except Wednesdays) and brings a unique, color-filled experience to the City.

The immersive color experience features two stories and 12,000 square feet of pop-up color. From rainbows and 10,000 ribbons to a life-size Lite Brite and a massive yellow ballpit are included in the museum.

Today is the day @colorfactoryco opens! I'm so excited to share this with the world. I feel so grateful to the team working on it, truly some of the most talented people I know. #colorfactoryco A post shared by Oh Happy Day (@ohhappyday) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

Creator Jordan Ferney has interest in taking the factory to New York next, but we could use more dates in SF as it looks to be completely sold out at Colorfactory.com.

If you have tickets to attend, consider yourself lucky. We’re hoping for more availability into the museum ourselves.