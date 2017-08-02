Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Cracker Barrel To Open First California Location

August 2, 2017 8:06 PM
Filed Under: California, Cracker Barrel

Via CBSLA.com — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store plans to open its first California-based location next year.

The Tennessee-based restaurant is widely popular in the South and Midwest, and it plans to grow its customer base in the West.

The new restaurant, which will be in Victorville (we had to google it – that’s in San Bernardino County), will be 10,000 square feet and will employ 250 employees.

Like many of their other restaurants, the location will have the same antique look customized to the local community.

This will be Cracker Barrel’s 649th location when it opens in February.

This means Cracker Barrel could be expanding to northern California in the near future as well.

