CW’s ‘Legends’ Welcomes Muslim-American Character To The Series

August 2, 2017 5:45 PM
Filed Under: DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Muslim, Tala Ashe, Zari Adrianna Tomaz
VIDEO: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow | Comic-Con® 2017 Trailer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (LIVE 105) – On Wednesday, the CW series “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” welcomed a Muslim character to the cast. “Zari” a Muslim-American woman from the future will join the cast of time travelers.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 02: Actor Tala Ashe of 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' speaks onstage during the CW portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Tala Ashe (credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Actress Tala Ashe will bring “Zari Adrianna Tomaz” to life in the upcoming Fall season. Though she was born in Iran, Ashe grew up in Ohio and says she quite proud to be part of the diverse group of actors. “The Legends are this tapestry that reflects the America of today,” Ashe said.

During the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Wednesday, executive producer Marc Guggenheim said bringing “Zari” into the mix is not a “political statement, nor is the character’s religion” a factor on the show.

Guggenheim said “…such things as religion, race and sexual orientation take a back seat to other personal traits.” He describes “Zari” as a computer hacker, living 25 years into the future.

Season 3 of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” premieres on The CW on October 10th, 2017. Watch it locally at KBCWtv 44 Cable 12.

