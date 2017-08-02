Garbage Release Politically-Charged ‘No Horses’ Video

Garbage has released a politically-charged video for their single, “No Horses.”

“It’s been my observation that when governments disregard their citizens for their own greed, the ensuing soundtrack usually kick’s ass,” says director Scott Stuckey of the video’s inspiration. “Like Nina Simone’s ‘Mississippi Goddam’ or the Clash’s ‘Straight To Hell’, ‘No Horses’ made me realize that I’m not going insane, these really are fucked up times. The lyrics are powerful so the challenge was to add something visually that wouldn’t ruin the individual’s interpretation.”

All of the band’s profits from sales and streaming of the single will be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross through the end of 2018.

The band is currently on tour with Blondie.

Upcoming Garbage Tour Dates

8/2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

8/3 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

8/5 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

8/6 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain Park Amphitheater

8/8 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena

8/9 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

8/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

8/12 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

8/14 – Mexico City MX @ Palacio de Los Deportes

9/15 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino*

9/16 – Del Mar, CA @ Kaaboo Festival*

10/20-21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Coordenada Festival*

*Dates not part of Rage & Rapture tour