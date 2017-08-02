Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.02.17

Some way or another, Kevin and Ally got themselves into a little feud on who would be the more knowledgeable about women in general. The only possible option available to settle this matter was to get Dead Eyes to cultivate a series of questions that would put the two of them to to the test on who knows women the best. There were a few practice rounds before the main event, where concerns were presented on questions about tampons and dolphin butts as well. Clearly, this was one of the more bizarre moments of the show’s history.

Plus, the topic of talking to ex-girlfriends after the break up come up, with Ally saying that she’s done that with several exes while Kevin drops his like a bad habit. Despite the differences, Kevin was able to pull up a list of the top reasons why someone would continue to hang out with their ex despite breaking up, from reasons of social circles to sex hook ups and more.

Also on today’s podcast:

Ms. Wednesday gives the show some Wednesday-themed messages of positivity

Some one dials the show instead of the intended radio station for some Second Amendment fun on Kevin and Ally’s part

Kevin quizzes listeners on what words would be contained in what he’s calling the most Bay Area news story yet

And more!

