Queens of the Stone Age Play Live Gorillaz Mash-Up

By Hayden Wright

Last weekend, Queens of the Stone Age performed at Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival and transformed their 2000 hit “Feel Good Hit of the Summer” into a Gorillaz mash-up. The group peppered the song with snippets of “Clint Eastwood,” from Gorillaz’ self-titled debut album from 2001. The virtual band created by Damon Albarn also appeared at Fuji Rock.

On August 25, Queens of the Stone Age are set to debut their seventh studio album Villains on August 25 and the corresponding tour kicks off September 6 in Port Chester, New York. The spontaneous Gorillaz mash-up reflects the band’s high-energy, irreverent spirit on Villains.

“Queens has always been like an ice-cream parlor or a video arcade, it’s safe from the bulls— of the day,” frontman Josh Homme told NME. “I’m not interested in being topical in that way, yet at the same time it’s completely about now.”

Watch the Queens cover Gorillaz here: