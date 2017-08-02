Santa Clara County Fair Opens Thursday With $1 Admission

Even though summer is winding down there’s some county fairs happening in the Bay Area. One of those is the Santa Clara County Fair at Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose starting Thursday August 3 and running through Sunday August 6.

We are Santa Clara County Fair. Coming to you August 3rd- 6th, 2017. Mark Your Calendars! A post shared by Santa Clara County Fairgrounds (@sccfairgrounds) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

On opening day this Thursday admission at the gate is only $1 per person, it will be $10 per person the rest of the weekend.

This year’s main attractions include ‘Circus Imagination’ – under a big top each day, performers will bring children from the audience on stage to teach them circus tricks. There’s also the annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Dog Nationals on Sunday from 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM.

Concerts are as follows:

August 3 @ 7:30 PM – Greg Kihn Band

August 4 @ 7:30 PM – Love & Theft

August 5 @ 4:30 PM – Cisco Kid (War Tribute band)

August 5 @ 7:30 PM – Houserockers

August 6 @ 4 PM – Metalchi (Heavy metal mariachi band)

August 6 @ 7:30 PM – Los Dinnos

For more, head to Thefair.org.