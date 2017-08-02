Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Santa Clara County Fair Opens Thursday With $1 Admission

August 2, 2017 11:01 PM
Filed Under: Concerts, Santa Clara County Fair
RICHMOND, : People wait in line to ride the ferris wheel at the Virginia State Fair in Richmond, VA, 05 October 2002. Each of the 50 states in the US hold a yearly state fair, an American tradition that dates back to the 19th century. The fairs, held in summer or fall, draw folks from across the state to enjoy fairway rides, carnival games as well as livestock shows and a variety of foods. AFP PHOTO / Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Even though summer is winding down there’s some county fairs happening in the Bay Area. One of those is the Santa Clara County Fair at Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose starting Thursday August 3 and running through Sunday August 6.

We are Santa Clara County Fair. Coming to you August 3rd- 6th, 2017. Mark Your Calendars!

A post shared by Santa Clara County Fairgrounds (@sccfairgrounds) on

On opening day this Thursday admission at the gate is only $1 per person, it will be $10 per person the rest of the weekend.

This year’s main attractions include ‘Circus Imagination’ – under a big top each day, performers will bring children from the audience on stage to teach them circus tricks. There’s also the annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Dog Nationals on Sunday from 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM.

gettyimages 1460666 Santa Clara County Fair Opens Thursday With $1 Admission

(Photo by Stephen Morton/Getty Images)

Concerts are as follows:

  • August 3 @ 7:30 PM – Greg Kihn Band
  • August 4 @ 7:30 PM – Love & Theft
  • August 5 @ 4:30 PM – Cisco Kid (War Tribute band)
  • August 5 @ 7:30 PM – Houserockers
  • August 6 @ 4 PM – Metalchi (Heavy metal mariachi band)
  • August 6 @ 7:30 PM – Los Dinnos

For more, head to Thefair.org.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live