Santa Clara County Fair Opens Thursday With $1 Admission

Even though summer is winding down there’s some county fairs happening in the Bay Area. One of those is the Santa Clara County Fair at Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose starting Thursday August 3 and running through Sunday August 6.
On opening day this Thursday admission at the gate is only $1 per person, it will be $10 per person the rest of the weekend.
This year’s main attractions include ‘Circus Imagination’ – under a big top each day, performers will bring children from the audience on stage to teach them circus tricks. There’s also the annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Dog Nationals on Sunday from 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM.
Concerts are as follows:
- August 3 @ 7:30 PM – Greg Kihn Band
- August 4 @ 7:30 PM – Love & Theft
- August 5 @ 4:30 PM – Cisco Kid (War Tribute band)
- August 5 @ 7:30 PM – Houserockers
- August 6 @ 4 PM – Metalchi (Heavy metal mariachi band)
- August 6 @ 7:30 PM – Los Dinnos
For more, head to Thefair.org.