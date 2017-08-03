Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

22nd Annual Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival This September

August 3, 2017 8:01 PM
Filed Under: ghirardelli chocolate festival, San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - MAY 12 : San Francisco landmark Ghirardelli Square is seen May 12, 2003 in San Francisco, California. The historic complex is reportedly on the market for $30 million. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Ghirardelli Square In San Francisco (credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Chocolate, ice cream, beer, and so much more – the Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival is back for a full weekend on September 9-10.

All proceeds from the festival go towards Project Open Hand, an East Bay-based non-profit that helps provide food & groceries for senior citizens.

The Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival goes from 12 PM – 5 PM on Saturday September 9 & Sunday September 10. You can purchase chocolate tasting tickets for $20 & Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge tickets for $50 (for each day) at eventbrite. Here’s more on what that gets you:

Chocolate Tasting Ticket include 15 samples of your choice from vendors on Beach St. or the Culinary Plaza.

A Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge Ticket includes a Chocolate Tasting Ticket and is good for 27 total samples – 12 tasting samples in the Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge featuring beer, wine, and spirits and 15 tasting samples from the sampling vendors along Beach St. or the Culinary Plaza. Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge tickets are valid for one day only. Ghirardelli Chocolate Lounge tickets are discounted to $50 when purchased online and $60 at the door for either day.

Chocolate wasted #sanfrancisco #ghirardellichocolatefestival #sweettooth 🍫🍫

A post shared by reena g. calo (@reenalynn) on

For more, head to Eventbrite,Or the Facebook event page.

