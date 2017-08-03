A Look Inside Green Day’s Pop-Up Shop In Oakland

Ahead of their huge hometown show this Saturday night at the Oakland Coliseum, Green Day announced a pop-up shop at Oakland’s 1-2-3-4 Go! Records (420 40th St. #5) on Thursday and Friday of this week.

It opened this morning with help from Stomper of the A’s. Take a look inside:

@stomper00 heard there was a trunk show in town… #GreenDayPopUp A post shared by Oakland Athletics (@athletics) on Aug 3, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Posters come in Green & Gold, Silver & Black and Blue & Gold! #greendaypopup #GreenDay #1234gorecords A post shared by 1234gorecords (@1234gorecords) on Aug 3, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

The pop-up is happening today (August 3) until 7:30 PM & from 12 PM – 8 PM on Friday.

There’s exclusive shirts, jackets, records, and all kinds of Green Day merch only available at the shop. There’s even a claw machine and of course a renegade pink bunny.

For more, follow 1-2-3-4 Go! Records on Instagram.