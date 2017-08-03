Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

A Look Inside Green Day’s Pop-Up Shop In Oakland

August 3, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Green Day, Oakland
(Photo: Frank Maddocks)

Ahead of their huge hometown show this Saturday night at the Oakland Coliseum, Green Day announced a pop-up shop at Oakland’s 1-2-3-4 Go! Records (420 40th St. #5) on Thursday and Friday of this week.

It opened this morning with help from Stomper of the A’s. Take a look inside:

@stomper00 heard there was a trunk show in town… #GreenDayPopUp

A post shared by Oakland Athletics (@athletics) on

Posters come in Green & Gold, Silver & Black and Blue & Gold! #greendaypopup #GreenDay #1234gorecords

A post shared by 1234gorecords (@1234gorecords) on

screen shot 2017 08 03 at 2 29 37 pm A Look Inside Green Days Pop Up Shop In Oakland

Per @Athletics/Instagram

The pop-up is happening today (August 3) until 7:30 PM & from 12 PM – 8 PM on Friday.

There’s exclusive shirts, jackets, records, and all kinds of Green Day merch only available at the shop. There’s even a claw machine and of course a renegade pink bunny.

For more, follow 1-2-3-4 Go! Records on Instagram.

 

