A Look Inside Green Day’s Pop-Up Shop In Oakland

Ahead of their huge hometown show this Saturday night at the Oakland Coliseum, Green Day announced a pop-up shop at Oakland’s 1-2-3-4 Go! Records (420 40th St. #5) on Thursday and Friday of this week.
It opened this morning with help from Stomper of the A’s. Take a look inside:
The pop-up is happening today (August 3) until 7:30 PM & from 12 PM – 8 PM on Friday.
There’s exclusive shirts, jackets, records, and all kinds of Green Day merch only available at the shop. There’s even a claw machine and of course a renegade pink bunny.
For more, follow 1-2-3-4 Go! Records on Instagram.