Filming For ‘Super Troopers 2’ Is Complete

Back in 2002 the comedy group Broken Lizard released a little movie called ‘Super Troopers’. Though it only achieved modest box office numbers, it became a cult classic when released on DVD. Back in 2015 an IndieGoGo campaign was set up to fund a sequel and it hit its $2 million goal in one day and eventually $4.4 million was raised to help create the film. Two years later, the film is finished.

In case you didn't get the memo, CFers: https://t.co/5viHNIfsFK — Broken Lizard (@brokenlizard) August 3, 2017

Test screenings of the sequel have happened & tweaks were made in production after, but now filming is complete & we wait for a release date and a trailer.

Kevin Heffernan (who plays Farva) posted an extensive update on BrokenLizard.com and says they’re “dying to share the film with us”. 15 years since the original, we’re ready too.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest from ‘Super Troopers 2’.