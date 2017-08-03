Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.03.17

August 3, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: Half-Off Podcast, Kevin Klein Live, Podcast

Double Trouble Thursday is here to bring with you a full show, although missing Dead Eyes with the idiot Useless Weirdo filling in for him. So with this issue on the mind and how a disaster was basically looming at this point, the show looked at a call to 911 from a woman having issues with a boa constrictor. Somehow this woman got it latched onto her nose and it definitely wasn’t a call the 911 operator was prepared for.

Plus, with today being a Throwback Thursday and because Kevin Klein Live hadn’t done the game in a while, the show brought back the popular game Nickelback or Throwback, featuring the songs of the not beloved at all Nickelback and the tunes of classic PSAs from Kevin and Ally’s childhood. It’s a pair of tastes you didn’t exactly expect to see put together, but fair to say that most will take heavy handed messages in poorly written rhyme schemes over any Nickelback song in existence.

Also on today’s podcast:

  • Twinkie asks random people on the streets what they did if they had as much money as Apple is worth
  • Ally talks about her insanely dumb car accident she got into yesterday afternoon
  • Chatting with Lauren Wolfe from Kill Resort Fees, aiming to take her cause to the important people in Congress
  • And more!

