Lana Del Rey Announces San Francisco Show In September

Lana Del Rey released her new album “Lust For Life” in July and now she’s announced a return to the Bay Area. She will be playing the Bill Graham Civic in San Francisco on Tuesday September 5.

Hey 🙂

I'm about to put tickets on sale for my show in San Francisco on

September 5th

Seriously can't wait ⚓️🕊 — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) August 3, 2017

If you want to make sure you get in head to apeconcerts.com and get access to the pre-sale.

Order any Lust For Life format before 11:59PM EST on Thursday August 3rd, 2017 and you’ll be among the first to have the chance to purchase tickets for her San Francisco show in an exclusive pre-sale.

For all info on the pre-sale and general on sale keep an eye on apeconcerts.com.