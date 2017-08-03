Lana Del Rey Announces San Francisco Show In September

Lana Del Rey released her new album “Lust For Life” in July and now she’s announced a return to the Bay Area. She will be playing the Bill Graham Civic in San Francisco on Tuesday September 5.
If you want to make sure you get in head to apeconcerts.com and get access to the pre-sale.
Order any Lust For Life format before 11:59PM EST on Thursday August 3rd, 2017 and you’ll be among the first to have the chance to purchase tickets for her San Francisco show in an exclusive pre-sale.
For all info on the pre-sale and general on sale keep an eye on apeconcerts.com.