Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Liam Gallagher Ends Lollapalooza Set Early – Fans Are Not Pleased

August 3, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: Liam Gallagher, Lollapalooza, Noel Gallagher
Photo: Jeff Spicer / Scott Heavey / Getty Images

Tweets are coming in from Day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago reporting that former Oasis member, Liam Gallagher, stormed off stage early in his set due to a fan with an “I ❤ U Noel” sign.

Gallagher is on tour supporting his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ coming out on October 6 and was scheduled to play from 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM today at Lollapalooza, but he only played 3, or 4 songs before leaving the stage.

Liam Gallagher Debuts New Song & Unpacks With Relationship With Brother Noel

& here’s a lovely chant:

#Repost @mainlyoasis ・・・ Liam Gallagher calls it quits and walks off stage after 3 songs at #Lollapalooza #liamgallagher

A post shared by Official Oasis Fans Club (@oasisfansclub) on

The responses to the Lollapalooza tweet confirm that he definitely left the stage early:

Liam has now claimed voice issues are what caused him to cut the set short:

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live