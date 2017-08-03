Liam Gallagher Ends Lollapalooza Set Early – Fans Are Not Pleased

Tweets are coming in from Day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago reporting that former Oasis member, Liam Gallagher, stormed off stage early in his set due to a fan with an “I ❤ U Noel” sign.

my friend took this sign to liam gallagher & the piss baby walked off the stage after three songs. she broke a grown man pic.twitter.com/iWxhJGanpu — katy (@contrakaty) August 3, 2017

Gallagher is on tour supporting his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ coming out on October 6 and was scheduled to play from 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM today at Lollapalooza, but he only played 3, or 4 songs before leaving the stage.

Liam Gallagher just stormed off the stage after only 4 songs at @lollapalooza. No reason why. Fans are PISSED. — Dead Eyes (@DeadEyes105) August 3, 2017

LIAM GALLAGHER DEADASS JUST WALKED OFF STAGE 3 SONGS INTO AN HOUR SET BC SOMEONE HAD AN I ❤ NOEL SIGN BYE HE IS A GROWN ASS MAN SMH — anaïs (@silkanais) August 3, 2017

Liam Gallagher walks off the stage after 4 songs because a guy had a sign saying "I love Noel" what a pussy do what you're paid to do — Jake (@jbrns123) August 3, 2017

& here’s a lovely chant:

#Repost @mainlyoasis ・・・ Liam Gallagher calls it quits and walks off stage after 3 songs at #Lollapalooza #liamgallagher A post shared by Official Oasis Fans Club (@oasisfansclub) on Aug 3, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

The responses to the Lollapalooza tweet confirm that he definitely left the stage early:

He saw this I guess and got pissed off and he's a human being not a fookin machine, maybe got sound problems or personal, you don't know ffs pic.twitter.com/RJWUnEC1QZ — Alba 💋 (@runaway_little) August 3, 2017

Liam has now claimed voice issues are what caused him to cut the set short: