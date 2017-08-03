Liam Gallagher Ends Lollapalooza Set Early – Fans Are Not Pleased

Tweets are coming in from Day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago reporting that former Oasis member, Liam Gallagher, stormed off stage early in his set due to a fan with an “I ❤ U Noel” sign.
Gallagher is on tour supporting his debut solo album ‘As You Were’ coming out on October 6 and was scheduled to play from 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM today at Lollapalooza, but he only played 3, or 4 songs before leaving the stage.
Liam has now claimed voice issues are what caused him to cut the set short: