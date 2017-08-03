Sublime Taps Bill Guttentag to Direct Upcoming Documentary

By Abby Hassler

Sublime recently announced that they have tapped two-time Oscar-winner Bill Guttentag to direct their upcoming documentary. The film will showcase the band’s humble beginning, their rise to fame and the devastating loss of their lead singer Bradley Nowell, who died of a heroin overdose May 25, 1996.

Guttentag will both write and direct the film, which will feature unreleased and rare music from the band. The still-untitled documentary is tentatively scheduled to be released in late 2018.

“I can’t wait to hand deliver our story to our fans, Sublime drummer Bud Gaugh told Billboard. “It has been a long-time coming and now there are literally two more generations of fans who never had the opportunity to see us perform, or don’t know the whole story. I am excited to work with Bill Guttentag, as I am a big fan of his work as well.”

Guttentag said that Sublime has an “ineffable quality that managed to transcend time.” He added that that this will enable him to make a film that appeals not only appeal to fans, but to impact “a new generation” of music lovers as well.

Recently, Guttentag launched a social media campaign to access rare and previously unseen photos and footage from fans and collectors.

“We’re hoping to harvest that footage and really put the viewer in the studio, in that time. Really good music films make you feel like you’re at the concert,” Guttentag said. “Plus, we’re going to take footage that folks may have seen before, but will look better just from the march of technology. At the end of the day, it’s the power of the story and the band’s music and its ability to connect with fans and transcend.”