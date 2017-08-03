Vin Diesel Working On A ‘Miami Vice’ Reboot With NBC

Variety is reporting that Vin Diesel is working with NBC to reboot the classic series Miami Vice.

Vin Diesel’s production company One Race Television is teamed with long-time Fast & Furious collaborator Chris Morgan to produce the series. Peter Macmanus has been slated to write the pilot.

The original Miami Vice starring Don Johnson as James “Sonny” Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo Tubbs aired for five seasons from 1984 – 1990 on NBC. A film reboot from Michael Mann was released in 2006 starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell.

No word on timing for the new series has been released.

