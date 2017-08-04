A Nine-Course ‘Game Of Thrones’ Dinner Is Being Held In San Francisco

Name Gaji (499 Dolores St.) in San Francisco will play host to the Feast of Highgarden on Monday night August 14. It’s a ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired pop-up that evening brought to you by chefs Graham Bellefeuille and Ty Cox and their ‘Guild’s’ dinner series.
The feast comes from “A Clash of Kings,” the second book in George R. R. Martin’s series.
“King” Renly hosts Lady Catelyn Stark and her envoys as they attempt to persuade him to join the northern cause. A lavish nine-course feast is thrown as they party their way up the Kingsroad and we will be recreating that feast!
Tickets are $70, but you are getting nine courses plus beer, wine, and mead. If you come in costume you’ll receive a free drink.
Some of the medieval courses include: pears poached in wine, immense hams, cream swans & sugar spun unicorns, plus much more.
For more info & tickets head here.