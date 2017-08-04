Arcade Fire Reschedule Oracle Arena Show To Accommodate Warriors’ Season Opener

Arcade Fire ‘Infinite Content Tour’ had been scheduled to hit Oakland’s Oracle Arena on Tuesday night October 17, but the band has graciously rescheduled the date as October 17 will now be the night the Warriors open their 2017-2018 season, complete with a ring ceremony.

The band are big basketball fans, so they definitely grasped the importance of the Warriors being able to open their new, championship-defending season at home, as is customary.

October 17 is also notably early for the NBA season to begin. 8 Days earlier than last year’s October 25 date & 10 days earlier than 2015’s opening night.

Watch highlights from Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler's performance in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game via @NME https://t.co/SS2U30Rc8J #Music pic.twitter.com/iURkUUrtTj — The High Note Blog (@highnoteblog) February 18, 2017

All tickets for the 10/17 Arcade Fire date will be honored at the 10/21 date, and that means the show moves from a Tuesday to a Saturday night. For tickets head to Ticketmaster.