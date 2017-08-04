Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Cat Videos Live! A Feline Film And Comedy Event Coming To San Francisco

August 4, 2017 6:41 PM
Filed Under: Cat Videos Live, San Francisco
The sunglass cat poses during the Los Angeles Feline Film Festival at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on September 21, 2014. The annual event featuring celebrity cats and feline films raises money for local cat sanctuaries and rescue organizations. AFP PHOTO/Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
A cat in sunglasses, unrelated. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Not to be confused with the Feline Nightlife event at SF’s Academy of Sciences this month, Cat Videos Live! is a family-friendly feline film, cat comedy event, and social gathering happening at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Thursday October 26.

JUST ANNOUNCED! On sale this Friday at 10am PST! (CatVideosLive.com)

A post shared by Cat Videos Live (@catvideoslive) on

The event is hosted by Carla Rhodes who has performed with Neil Hamburger & Tim of ‘Tim & Eric’.

Cat Videos Live’s is a forum for cat film creators to get together and showcase their cats on the big screen.

Coming Soon! #Cat #Videos #Live

A post shared by Cat Videos Live (@catvideoslive) on

If you’re cat-obsessed and need more info & tickets, head to theregencyballroom.com.

