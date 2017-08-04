Cat Videos Live! A Feline Film And Comedy Event Coming To San Francisco

Not to be confused with the Feline Nightlife event at SF’s Academy of Sciences this month, Cat Videos Live! is a family-friendly feline film, cat comedy event, and social gathering happening at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on Thursday October 26.

JUST ANNOUNCED! On sale this Friday at 10am PST! (CatVideosLive.com) A post shared by Cat Videos Live (@catvideoslive) on Jul 31, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

The event is hosted by Carla Rhodes who has performed with Neil Hamburger & Tim of ‘Tim & Eric’.

Cat Videos Live’s is a forum for cat film creators to get together and showcase their cats on the big screen.

Coming Soon! #Cat #Videos #Live A post shared by Cat Videos Live (@catvideoslive) on Jun 30, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

If you’re cat-obsessed and need more info & tickets, head to theregencyballroom.com.