Chris Cornell’s Daughter Pays Tribute to Father and Chester Bennington

By Joe Cingrana

Linkin Park were scheduled to play Good Morning America today as part of the show’s summer concert series. The tragic death of vocalist Chester Bennington made that impossible. So instead, Toni Cornell, the daughter of the late Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell joined One Republic’s Ryan Tedder onstage to sing the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah” in tribute to Toni’s father and Bennington. Both performers took their lives earlier this year.

Related: Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard Pens Moving Birthday Letter to Chris Cornell

“It’s an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them,” Toni told the crowd. “Chester sang this at Chris’ funeral, and this is arguably one of the greatest songs written in the last 50 years,” Tedder added.

The performance was touching and heartbreaking and Toni’s clear and poignant vocals revealed more than a bit of her dad’s DNA. Members of the crowd became teary as photos of Chris Cornell and Bennington flashed on a screen. Adding to the emotion was the Soundgarden shirt Toni was wearing, which served as a constant reminder of the loss she and the rock world suffered when her father died.

Watch a clip of the performance below.

Chris Cornell's daughter Toni Cornell sings 'Hallelujah' with @RyanTedder in honor of father and Chester Bennington… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Good Morning America (@GMA) August 04, 2017

Watch the FULL performance here.

If you are depressed and need help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the www.crisistextline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.