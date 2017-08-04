Claude VonStroke Added To Outside Lands Lineup

Outside Lands has added Claude VonStroke to its Day 2 lineup. He’ll be performing on the Twin Peaks stage before Empire of the Sun.
Claude VonStroke headlined the Subsonic Tent at LIVE105 BFD 2016.
He takes the space vacated by Solange, who was moved to a nighttime slot on Day 3 on the Sutro Stage.
Earlier this week, Queens of the Stone Age had to drop out of the festival due to injury and Cage The Elephant will be filling in.
3-day passes have sold out, but single day tickets are still available.
