Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 08.04.17

Compared to his wife, Kevin isn’t one to get creeped out by spiders crawling around his home, but a story out of Arizona definitely left him feeling uneasy. The story talked about a camel spider found crawling outside of somebody’s house, which was a terrifying sight for the person and equally frightening for Ally after she looked up a photo of the dread beast. And the worries only got worse after a caller informed the show that they exist in the Bay Area as well. Looks like Kevin’s wife is never falling asleep again.

Plus, because the Bay Area is home to some of the most environmentally conscious people in the country (ignore the streets of San Francisco please), the show brought back Recycle, Compost, or Trash for today, with the item in question being a latex balloon that reads, “Happy Last Day Useless Weirdo!” There doesn’t seem to be an explanation available to Useless Weirdo for why the balloons exist, but there’s no denying they’ll come in handy sooner rather than later…

Announcing the Outside Lands Weird Make Out Challenge for tickets to all three days of Outside Lands 2017

Dead Eyes checks in from Lollapalooza with an interview with fellow Aussies Atlas Genius

Listing the sexiest accents in the world and calling a listener with said sexiest accent. We think.

