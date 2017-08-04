NBC Would Like To Bring ‘The Office’ Back To TV

‘The Office’ has been gone from television for four years now and fans of the show have been clamoring for its return ever since. NBC already revived ‘Will & Grace’ and has confirmed a follow-up season for the sitcom. With that news the company’s entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt told Deadline that if the network he’s not only reached out to producers of ‘The Office,’ but other shows like ’30 Rock,’ ‘The West Wing,’ ‘ER,’ & more about a potential return.

Greenblatt has spoken with ‘The Office’ creator Greg Daniels four times over the past few years about bringing back the show. Daniels reportedly has been giving “maybe someday, but not now.” type responses.

Steve Carell, who played lead character Michael Scott, is less interested in a revival of the series. Saying he doesn’t think it’s a good idea as fans would “want it to be exactly the way it was, but it’s impossible for it to be exactly the way it was.”

Earlier this year Carrel got fans hopes up briefly when he tweeted that ‘The Office’ was coming back, but then said there was a typo, and that he had meant to say ‘Will & Grace’ was returning. The tweets have since been deleted.

