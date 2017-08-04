Where To Score Free Cookies On National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

In case you were somehow unaware, today, August 4, is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day & that means you can get free cookies.
August 4th is: 📌National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day National Coast Guard Day (U.S.) International Beer Day National White Wine Day Single Working Women's Day ✔️Happy Friday! 🍪🍪🍪💙 The semi-sweet chocolate offers a "deeper" chocolate flavor than milk chocolate—it contains more cocoa and less sugar, and tends to push its way through the other flavors of the cookie dough a bit better. ⤵️History: Chocolate chip cookies were an accidental invention! One evening in 1937, the owner of the Toll House Inn in Massachusetts was making butter cookies. She decided to make them chocolate instead, so she cut up a chocolate bar and added it to the dough thinking it would melt completely when baking and become chocolate cookies. When the cookies came out of the oven, the chocolate hadn't melted at all. Instead, the "chocolate chips" had kept their form. The guests loved the cookies, and people began to come to the inn just to eat the famous cookies. 📸:mdoughw.com
Here’s where you can get free, or cheap cookies today:
BJ’s Brewhouse: Get a free pizooki by signing up for the restaurant’s rewards program.
Baskin-Robbins: Get a warm ice cream cookie sandwich for $1.99 if you download a coupon from their mobile app (good until 8/6).
DoubleTree Hotel: It’s no mystery that DoubleTree gives guest checking in a complimentary chocolate chip cookie, but today the hotel chain doesn’t require you to be a guest. Anyone who walks through the door today can get a free cookie.
Houlihan’s: The restaurant is giving away free chocolate chip cookies with lunch & dinner today.
