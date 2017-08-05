Click here for LIVE 105 BFD videos, pictures, meet-n-greet, and more!

Cage The Elephant Reveals How Dave Grohl Introduced Them To Tom Petty

August 5, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Cage The Elephant, Dave Grohl, Kevin Klein Live, Lollapaloooza, Matt Shultz, Outside Lands, Tom Petty
Photo: Steve Jennings

Cage The Elephant are one of the most popular rock bands on the planet right now. The weekend they performed to a massive crowd at Lollapalooza in Chicago, and Kevin Klein Live producer Dead Eyes was there to catch up with lead singer Matt Shultz.

Despite his band’s massive success, Matt still seems humbled by everything that comes their way. In fact, he’s even had a few fan-boy moments – like when he met legendary actor Bill Murray. “I fanned out. I couldn’t even talk. And he was like, it’s cool man. Just keep making good music (laugh)”.

Dead Eyes interviewing Cage The Elephant’s Matt Shultz at Lollapalooza

Meeting the famous comedian wasn’t Matt’s only brush with an icon. “Met Tom Petty recently, and that was really cool,” the front-man recounted. “We were all like super nervous. And everybody’s a little tense, you know when you first mean someone. And right then Dave Grohl busts in the door and yells SHOTS!”

Listen to Dead Eyes’ full interview with Matt Shultz from Cage The Elephant by clicking below. You can catch the band performing out Outside Lands this weekend. Win your 3 day passes all next week by listening to Live 105.

