Subsonic Playlist: 08.05.2017

10 PM
Galantis – “Runaway” (JayKode Remix)
Odesza – “Higher Ground”
twenty one pilots – “Heathens” (DISTO Remix)
Illenium – “Fractures” (Trivecta Remix)
K?D – “Lose Myself”
Rag’N’Bone Man – “Human” (Joe Jayson Remix)
Marian Hill – “Down” (BLENDER Remix)
SteLouse – “Bones”
Ghastly – “If Ur Listening”
Conro – “Close”
Mystery Skulls – “Music”
Zedd – “Stay” (Petit Biscuit Remix)
Florian Picasso – “Hannabi”
Phantoms – “Just A Feeling”
San Holo – “Light”
Bingo Players – “Cry (Just A Little)” (A-Trak & Phantoms Remix)
11 PM
Empire Of The Sun – “Friends”
Alt-J – “In Cold Blood” (Baauer Remix)
Gryffin – “Love In Ruins”
The Killers – “Mr. Brightside” (Two Friends Remix)
Kaskade & Deadmau5 – “Beneath With Me”
Armors – “Kerosene” (WE ARE FURY Remix)
Gorillaz – “Andromeda”
Porter Robinson & Madeon – “Shelter” (Nolan Van Lith Flip)
Emmit Fenn – “Flame” (Francis Derelle Remix)
Shallows – “Matter” (Blu J Remix)
Anna Lunoe – “Bullseye” (Feat. Valentino Khan & Wuki)
Alan Walker – “Faded” (Slushii Dubfire VIP)
Ben Gold – “The Gateway”
Steve Angello – “Breaking Kind” (Feat. Paul Meany)
Above & Beyond – “Tightrope”
Virtual Riot – “Lost It”
Pluto – “Surface” (Zephure Remix)
12 AM
Wilkinson – “We Will Be”
Jauz & CrankDat – “I Hold Still” (Feat. Slushii)
Vicetone – “I Hear You”
Seven Lions – “Silent Skies”
Martin Garrix & Brooks – “Byte”
marshmello – “Alone” (MRVLZ Remix)
Foster The People – “Pumped Up Kicks” (Polaris At Noon Remix)
Robotaki & Manila Killa – “I Want You”
HIGHSOCIETY – “New Drug” (Feat. Anna M’Queen)
Zeds Dead & Illenium – “Where The Wild Things Are”
Two Friends – “Emily” (Zack Martino & BEAUZ Remix)
M83 – “Midnight City” (Luca Lush Remix)
Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still” (Lido Remix)
Subtract – “Call Me”
Bastille – “Glory” (Young Bombs Remix)
Big Wild – “I Just Wanna”
Elohim & Whethan – “Sleepy Eyes”